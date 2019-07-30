UrduPoint.com
Touseef Abbasi Appointed As Deputy Secretary Information PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 04:08 PM

Touseef Abbasi appointed as Deputy Secretary Information PTI

Touseef Abbasi has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Touseef Abbasi has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

According to press release issued by party's Central Media Department on Tuesday, Central Information Secretary PTI Ahmed Jawad has appointed Touseef Abbasi as Deputy Secretary Information of the party.

Touseef Abbasi while thanking party leadership has stated that he will play his due role in dissemination of PTI's message to masses.

