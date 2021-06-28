UrduPoint.com
Tow Dies, 10 Hospitalized Due To Measles In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:04 PM

Tow dies, 10 hospitalized due to measles in Khairpur

The recent outbreak of measles took two lives in Muhalla Usmanabad near Setharja in district Khairpur, while 10 others got hospitalised at the basic health centre

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The recent outbreak of measles took two lives in Muhalla Usmanabad near Setharja in district Khairpur, while 10 others got hospitalised at the basic health centre.

According to rescue, two children, including four-year-old Kaveeta and three-year-old Jiya, were killed due to the measles attack and 10 other children were shifted to hospital after suffering from the disease.

District Health Officer Khairpur Muhammad Hassan Abro on Monday told a medical team was sent to collect data from Setharja to find out if the victims had received anti-measles vaccines or not.

