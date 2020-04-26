Tower Market cordoned off to reduce crowded condition.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The city's largest Tower Market was cordoned off here on Sunday to reduce the crowded condition.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SHO Market police station laid barbed wires at all the entry exit points of the market.

The people would be allowed entry and exit from fixed points.

Aaj Mandi, fruit and vegetable market and Noor Muhammad High school market are part of the markets where barbed wires had been laid.

The action was taken after repeated warnings of the district administration to the traders to follow the SOPs fell on the deaf ears.