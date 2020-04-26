UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tower Market Cordoned Off To Reduce Crowded Condition.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Tower Market cordoned off to reduce crowded condition.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :The city's largest Tower Market was cordoned off here on Sunday to reduce the crowded condition.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SHO Market police station laid barbed wires at all the entry exit points of the market.

The people would be allowed entry and exit from fixed points.

Aaj Mandi, fruit and vegetable market and Noor Muhammad High school market are part of the markets where barbed wires had been laid.

The action was taken after repeated warnings of the district administration to the traders to follow the SOPs fell on the deaf ears.

Related Topics

Police Station Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

13 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

13 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

13 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.