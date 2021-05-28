Towers installation of 500kv Port Qasim NTDC High Transmission completed: Spokesperson

Spokesperson Power Division on Friday said that towers installation of 500 kV Port Qasim-Matiari High Transmission of National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) have been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Spokesperson Power Division on Friday said that towers installation of 500 kV Port Qasim-Matiari High Transmission of National Transmission and Desptach Company (NTDC) have been completed.

It would require another 48 hours to install and test the wires on the towers, he said in a statement issued here.

Supply of 1250 MW from Port Qasim Power Plant would be also started through the said transmission line, he said.

He said currently, there was average electricity shortfall of 810 MW in the country which would end with the restoration of the transmission line.

He said the distribution companies were carrying out load-management in some areas as per requirement and for system stabilization.

The Power Division apologized to the consumers for un-scheduled load-management.