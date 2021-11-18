UrduPoint.com

Town-1 Identifies Six Areas For Beautification, Rehabilitation

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 02:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Town-1 authorities have identified six areas under Peshawar Beautification Project and sent its list to the provincial government for the release of grant to start work on its revamping, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

According to administration of Town-1, a green belt of 300X30 feet size would be built in front of Tehmas Khan Football Stadium while the 3.5 kilometer central belt of Dilazak Road from Bacha Khan Chowk to Ring Road would also be rehabilitated.

Besides, the beautification of Faqirabad Bridge and reconstruction of public toilets at Shalimar Garden would also be included in the project.

Likewise, rehabilitation and beautification of 10 kanal land at Shadi Hall in Parda Bagh and repair and rehabilitation of mosque at Shalimar Garden would be carried out under Peshawar Beautification Project.

The provincial government would provide funds for execution of these projects, the Town-1 administration said.

