Town-3 conducts grand anti-encroachment operation in Palosai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The administration of Town-3 on Wednesday conducted a grand anti-encroachment operation in Palosai area and confiscated two truckloads of encroached goods.

The spokesman for Town-3 said, the operation was conducted on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and headed by TOR Town-3, Haji Abdul Malik and ATOR Ilayas.

Besides enforcement officer, Arbab Ameen and others also took part in the operation.

Illegal structures and sheds were demolished with the heavy machinery and goods displayed outside the shops were confiscated. During the operation 15 persons were booked for interfering in government functionaries.

The TOR directed the shopkeepers not to accede from the property limits and avoid raising encroachments so that they could save their valuables from confiscation.