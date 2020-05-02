Town administrations conduct disinfection spray

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Kohat here Saturday conducted corona disinfection spray in various mosques, streets offices and localities of the district.

According to details,Town Municipal Kohat also conducted anti dengue fumigation in scrap godowns, tyre shops and nurseries in different areas of the district.

Health department has also started campaign to stop breeding of dengue larvae besides creating awareness among people before the start of dengue season.

Meanwhile, town municipal administration of Darra, Laachi and Gumbat also conducted disinfection campaign in their areas against corona pandemic.