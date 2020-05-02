UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Town Administrations Conduct Disinfection Spray

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Town administrations conduct disinfection spray

Water and Sanitation Services Kohat here Saturday conducted corona disinfection spray in various mosques, streets offices and localities of the district

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Kohat here Saturday conducted corona disinfection spray in various mosques, streets offices and localities of the district.

According to details,Town Municipal Kohat also conducted anti dengue fumigation in scrap godowns, tyre shops and nurseries in different areas of the district.

Health department has also started campaign to stop breeding of dengue larvae besides creating awareness among people before the start of dengue season.

Meanwhile, town municipal administration of Darra, Laachi and Gumbat also conducted disinfection campaign in their areas against corona pandemic.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Kohat

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh orders for conducting seropre ..

2 minutes ago

Health deptt collects samples of Type-D hospital s ..

2 minutes ago

RTA opens two internal roads in Dubai

5 minutes ago

Spain eases strict lockdown as US approves virus d ..

2 minutes ago

Rehman Malik's book "coronavirus-threat to nationa ..

4 minutes ago

Corona affected journalists be provided all possib ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.