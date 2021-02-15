UrduPoint.com
Town Committee Employees Stage Protest For Payment Of Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:49 PM

Town Committee employees stage protest for payment of salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The employees of Husri Town Committee on Monday staged a protest rally against non payment of three months salaries and demanded immediate payment of unpaid salaries.

Town Committee employees and the residents of the area held demonstrations against the unhealthy condition of the town.

They said due to the inability of Town Committee management employees were not being paid their salaries since the last three months.

They demanded for payment of salaries to them as their families were facing financial hardship.

The residents also urged Town Committee authorities to take appropriate steps for cleanliness of the residential areas.

