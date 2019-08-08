UrduPoint.com
Town-I Peshawar Passes Annual Budget Of Rs 1.58 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 06:45 PM

Town-I Peshawar passes annual budget of Rs 1.58 bn

Town-I, Council Peshawar Thursday passed an annual budget of Rs 1,58 billion for financial year 2019-20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Town-I, Council Peshawar Thursday passed an annual budget of Rs 1,58 billion for financial year 2019-20.

The meeting of the Town Council was held here with Nazim/Convener Muhammad Shaoib Bangash in the chair during that Nazim Town-I, Zahid Nadeem presented the budget.

Beside, councilors affiliated with treasury and official, the Town Municipal Officer (TMO) Saleem Khan, Town Officer Revenue (TOR), Ikramullah, the Town Finance Officer, Shaukat Khan and Account Officer, Saifullah Kundi attended the meeting.

In the budget, the town council has estimated receipts in head of provincial finance commission, local revenue, Urban Immovable Property Tax and Account Cash Balance.

