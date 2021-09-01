Town I warns action against encroachment, directs compilation of data

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Administrator Town I, Syed Waqas Ali Shah has directed regulation branch to compile data of encroachment for launching a grand operation against structures being constructed illegally in various areas of the city.

Chairing a meeting of concerned officials and sub engineers here on Wednesday, he directed data compilation of permanent and makeshift encroachments for launching a operation under Peshawar Revival plan. He sought a complete report of encroachments within a week and also directed sub engineers to monitor the conditions in gardens situated in limits of Town I.

He also urged traders to remove encroachments voluntarily and warned indiscriminate action against those found guilty of flouting the directives of district administration.