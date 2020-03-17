Town-II installs COVID-19 awareness creating billboards

The administration of Town-II on the directives of the provincial government while displaying pana-flex banners on prominent places regarding awareness against COVID-19 has sealed ten bodybuilding and ten snooker clubs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The administration of Town-II on the directives of the provincial government while displaying pana-flex banners on prominent places regarding awareness against COVID-19 has sealed ten bodybuilding and ten snooker clubs.

The operation was conducted on a instructions given by Administrator Town-II Qadeer Naseer against breaching of hygiene principles on businesses' places under the policy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The team of Town-II conducted raids in several areas including Warsak Road, Charsadda Road, Shah Alam, Landay Sarak and adjoining localities and At least 30 encroachments were also removed and 15 profiteers were penalized for creating artificial price-hike.

Similarly, different billboards were also been displayed on several roads depicting slogans of safety and precautionary measures against Coronavirus.