Town-III Administration Distributes Facemasks In Covid Awareness Walk

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Town-III administration distributes facemasks in covid awareness walk

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The administration of Town-III here Tuesday arranged a walk to create awareness about Corona pandemic and distributed facemasks among people.

Addressing the walk, Town-III Administrator Fakharul islam said that joint efforts are needed to curb the spread of coronavirus in area.

He said that Covid-19 could be controlled by creating awareness among people and informing them about appropriate preventive measures.

He said that wearing of facemasks, maintaining social distance, washing hands and sensitization could help prevent spread of coronavirus.

He also urged media and civil society organizations to create awareness against the disease by developing a liaison.

More Stories From Pakistan

