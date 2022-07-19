UrduPoint.com

Town-III Launches Anti-dengue Fumigation Drive At All UCs

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Town-III launches anti-dengue fumigation drive at all UCs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration Town-III on Tuesday launched an anti-dengue fumigation drive at all 19 union councils (UCs) to contain the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

Director West Capital Metropolitan Government Qadeer Naseer in a meeting held here at his office said that steps were being taken on war footing to save the people from dengue fever which was reportedly spreading throughout the district.

He informed that fumigation in 19 UCs had been completed which included Deh Bahadar, Nothia, Dehri Baghbanan, Landi Arbab, Nothia Jadeed, Pawaka, University Town, Shaheen Town, Tehkal Payan-I, Tehkal Payan-II, Tehkal Bala and Palosi while the spray in the remaining UCs was underway which included Malkandher, Hayatabad-I, Hayatabad-II, Bazid Khel, Regi, Sufaid Dheri, Sarband, Pishtakhara Payan, Achini Bala, and Lakarai Kaniza.

Naseer also maintained that it was also the responsibility of every resident to ensure cleanliness in their surroundings and not to accumulate water which provided breeding ground to the dengue larva.

Related Topics

Dengue Water All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fratern ..

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance existing fraternal ties in diverse fields

1 minute ago
 Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhu ..

Madhubala’s story to be shared by her sister Bhushan

40 minutes ago
 Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in ..

Mazari claims to have found "recording device" in bedroom

1 hour ago
 Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

4 hours ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.