Town-III launches anti-dengue fumigation drive at all UCs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration Town-III on Tuesday launched an anti-dengue fumigation drive at all 19 union councils (UCs) to contain the spread of dengue mosquitoes.

Director West Capital Metropolitan Government Qadeer Naseer in a meeting held here at his office said that steps were being taken on war footing to save the people from dengue fever which was reportedly spreading throughout the district.

He informed that fumigation in 19 UCs had been completed which included Deh Bahadar, Nothia, Dehri Baghbanan, Landi Arbab, Nothia Jadeed, Pawaka, University Town, Shaheen Town, Tehkal Payan-I, Tehkal Payan-II, Tehkal Bala and Palosi while the spray in the remaining UCs was underway which included Malkandher, Hayatabad-I, Hayatabad-II, Bazid Khel, Regi, Sufaid Dheri, Sarband, Pishtakhara Payan, Achini Bala, and Lakarai Kaniza.

Naseer also maintained that it was also the responsibility of every resident to ensure cleanliness in their surroundings and not to accumulate water which provided breeding ground to the dengue larva.