Town-III officials distribute masks among employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :On the instructions of Mian Anis-ur-Rehman, Administrator, Town III, Peshawar, Chief Officer Nasrullah Shah Saturday distributed masks among the employees of Town III to ensure safety from coronavirus.

It is necessary to wear a mask in the office and no employee should go to other rooms in the office without a wearing mask, Nasrullah Shah said.

He said, if any employee found without a mask, strict action would be taken against him and in this connection for the information of the general public in Town-III area banners were also put up in the Town III office to use mask, gloves, and sanitizers and avoid shaking hands, hugging.