Town Municipal Administration Peshawar conducts anti-encroachment operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV carried out anti-encroachment, anti-polythene shopping bags and dirt in different localities.

During the operation about one dozen cemented encroachments, kiosks and 40 kilogram plastic shopping bags were taken into possession and heavy cash penalties were also imposed on more than 12 persons.

On the directives of the Administrator Town-IV, Ihsanulah, the Enforcement Officer Mian Sohail Ahmad along with the Demolishing Squad demolished 13 cemented encroachments, 20 kioks and 15 kilograms of the plastic shopping bags in Mohammad Ghari while 26 kilograms of the prohibited shopping bags were taken into possession at Phandu Road.

More 15 persons were fined to the tone of thousands of rupees that were deposited in the public exchequer.

Similarly, more than two dozen persons were issued warnings for bringing improvement in the cleanliness conditions.

The Administrator Town-IV Ihsanullah Khan while expressing satisfaction over the operation has directed the continuation of such operation on daily basis.