UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Town Municipal Administration Peshawar Conducts Anti-encroachment Operation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:47 PM

Town Municipal Administration Peshawar conducts anti-encroachment operation

Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV carried out anti-encroachment, anti-polythene shopping bags and dirt in different localities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV carried out anti-encroachment, anti-polythene shopping bags and dirt in different localities.

During the operation about one dozen cemented encroachments, kiosks and 40 kilogram plastic shopping bags were taken into possession and heavy cash penalties were also imposed on more than 12 persons.

On the directives of the Administrator Town-IV, Ihsanulah, the Enforcement Officer Mian Sohail Ahmad along with the Demolishing Squad demolished 13 cemented encroachments, 20 kioks and 15 kilograms of the plastic shopping bags in Mohammad Ghari while 26 kilograms of the prohibited shopping bags were taken into possession at Phandu Road.

More 15 persons were fined to the tone of thousands of rupees that were deposited in the public exchequer.

Similarly, more than two dozen persons were issued warnings for bringing improvement in the cleanliness conditions.

The Administrator Town-IV Ihsanullah Khan while expressing satisfaction over the operation has directed the continuation of such operation on daily basis.

Related Topics

Road

Recent Stories

400 robotics, AI experts take part in inaugural MB ..

19 minutes ago

Mauritanian President receives UAE Minister of Sta ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Innovator’s Awar ..

24 minutes ago

Samsung showcaseswhat’s in store for the region ..

33 minutes ago

President PTF Visited Pakistan Sports Complex, Isl ..

53 minutes ago

Unfair distribution of wealth taking toll on masse ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.