Town Municipal Corporation's Chairman Booked In FIR In Dog Bite Case

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 09:48 PM

The Chairman of Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Hussainabad Umair Chandio, son of Pakistan Peoples Party's leader Moula Bux Chandio, has been booked in an FIR concerning a dog bite attack on a 5-year-old child

According to details, the FIR has been lodged at Qasimabad police station on the order of the 7th Additional Session Judge who is also ex-official Justice of Peace.

Abrar Hassan Solangi, the father of Hassan Mujtaba, is the complainant of the FIR which has been registered under sections 270, 289, 290, and 337-R of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), also nominated by the Town Municipal Commissioner Kashmir Jamali.

Solangi maintained that his son was bitten by a stray dog on his hips and leg on September 19. He said he immediately shifted Mujtaba to Taluka Hospital Qasimabad from where he was referred to Liaquat University Hospital where he was admitted for a few hours and given the required medical treatment before being discharged.

The complainant added that he later filed an application in the court pleading for an order for the registration of an FIR against the concerned officials in light of the Sindh High Court's order.

The court on November 3 ordered PS Qasimabad to register an FIR on Solangi's complaint, citing the November 26, 2020, order SHC Sukkur bench given in the constitutional petition numbers D-1640 and D-1892 of 2018 and 2019.

The judge had noted that the medico-legal certificate issued on October 11 had also established that the dog bite was the cause of the wounds sustained by the child.

Although the police have registered the FIR the accused have not been arrested so far. The sections contained in the FIR stipulate a maximum of 2 years imprisonment besides a fine if convicted.

