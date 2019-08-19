Town Nazim directs reconstruction of collapsed City Wall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Nazim Town-1, Zahid Nadeem on Monday visited Asia Gate where he inspected the City Wall, collapsed during the recent rains.

On this occasion Town Member Shah Zeb also accompanied the Town Nazim.

After detailed inspection of the collapsed wall, the Town Nazim directed the district government and Town-1 administration to reconstruct the wall as soon as possible as it may cause damage to adjacent homes and shops.

Local people lauded the action of Town Nazim and apprised him of other problems being faced by them.