UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Town Nazim Directs Reconstruction Of Collapsed City Wall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:32 PM

Town Nazim directs reconstruction of collapsed City Wall

Nazim Town-1, Zahid Nadeem on Monday visited Asia Gate where he inspected the City Wall, collapsed during the recent rains

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Nazim Town-1, Zahid Nadeem on Monday visited Asia Gate where he inspected the City Wall, collapsed during the recent rains.

On this occasion Town Member Shah Zeb also accompanied the Town Nazim.

After detailed inspection of the collapsed wall, the Town Nazim directed the district government and Town-1 administration to reconstruct the wall as soon as possible as it may cause damage to adjacent homes and shops.

Local people lauded the action of Town Nazim and apprised him of other problems being faced by them.

Related Topics

May Government Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Ousted Sudanese President Bashir Arrives in Court ..

8 minutes ago

Russian visit Hokkaido ahead of joint economic pro ..

8 minutes ago

Commercial Press offers nearly 60,000 digital book ..

8 minutes ago

Netanyahu Holding Talks With Ukrainian President i ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish jets neutralize 5 PKK terrorists in N. Ira ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) distributes18,400 food ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.