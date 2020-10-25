UrduPoint.com
Town Pindi Road Kohat Bid To Smuggle Weapons Foiled

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

Town Pindi road Kohat Bid to smuggle weapons foiled

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Three smugglers trying to smuggle weapons in a car were arrested today here.

According to details,case against them has been registered in Dara Adam Khel Police station.'In intelligence-based action near Eagle Fort three smugglers Tamas Khan, Jamshed Khan and Yar Sidin residents of Budabher Peshawar were arrested during checking police team has found one Kalashnikov, six rifles, seven pistols and dozens of cartridges in their car.

it was revealed by DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal.DPO has added that the arrested three smugglers have tried to smuggle weapons in their car to Punjab via Peshawar.

