Town planning & better utilization of resources, need of the hour: Tariq Marwat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday chaired District Land Use Planning and Management Committee meeting and discussed the growing population of Abbottabad, due to the rampant increase in infrastructure.

The committee also discussed master planning, better utilization of land due to shortage and measures to ensure the provision of facilities to all citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions to all the committee members regarding the complete implementation of TORs, master planning, complete coordination between departments, conducting surveys, and district land use plan.

He also issued instructions to ensure implementation of the committee TORs and ensure implementation as per the instructions of the concerned department committee in all cases.

Tariq Salam Marwat while speaking on the occasion, said"Town planning is the need of the hour and the instructions of the government in this regard are very important and we have established District Land Use, Planning and Management Committee." Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Abbottabad Abbas Khan Afridi gave a briefing regarding Abbottabad land use, planning and management performance.

The meeting was also attended by the AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, Iftikhar Abbasi Chairman Tehsil Lora, Junaid Ahmed Chairman Tehsil Lower Tanawal, Planning Officer Abbottabad Abdul Rasheed, Hamid Khan and AD Local Government Department, Faheem Jadoon.