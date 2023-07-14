Towns, district councils' budget increased by 50%: CM Sindh told

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah was told on Friday that the budget of all the towns and district councils has been increased by 50 per cent, and the local government would strengthen the local bodies by giving them funds and providing them with equipment.

This was informed by Sindh Minister of Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to the Sindh CM, who on the third consecutive day interacted with the newly elected chairmen, and vice chairmen of district councils, Town Municipal Committees, and Town Committees of four districts of Hyderabad Division and urged them to develop parks, playgrounds, water supply and sanitation schemes, and streets, a statement said.

"The main issues of our towns and villages are defective or nonfunctional sewerage systems that they gutter or open drains are flowing onto the streets," he said and added that his government has constructed sewerage systems almost in all the small towns and villages but there is lack of ownership of these schemes which you (chairmen) have to look after and own in the larger interest of the people of the areas.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, MPA Aijaz Shah, Dost Mohammad Jesar, Asif Shah, and others. The chairmen and vice chairmen of district councils, Town Municipal Committees, and Town committees of four districts - Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Dadu, and Badin were also present on the occasion.

The Sindh CM said he has started meetings with the newly elected representatives of local bodies so that he could listen to them and give his guideline so that a working relationship could be developed to redress the public grievances. "Our main objective is to serve the province and make a difference," he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that during his tenure he has developed water supply and sanitation schemes in every town and village. "We have developed towns, and parks, constructed village-to-market roads, and the roads to connect the villages with main roads," he said and added that some of the small roads have dilapidated due to heavy rains and floods while some of the sewerage schemes have failed to serve the purpose because of lack of ownership.

The Sindh CM stated that now you (local bodies elected representatives) have taken over and you have to give ownership not only to the schemes but each and every brick and equipment installed in your areas. "These schemes are public property, and you are their custodian," he said and hoped these schemes would function properly and in the public interest.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the local bodies' chairmen to remove encroachment from their areas, beautify their towns, develop playgrounds, promote cultural and sports activities, and ensure each and every employee of their local body must work honestly.

At the request of the local bodies' chairmen, the Sindh CM directed Minister of Local Government Syed Nasir Shah to provide refuse vehicles to every town committee and fire tender facilities at least in every taluka headquarters.

The CM has already directed to extend the sphere of the Sindh Solid Waste Management board to all the districts, Nasir Shah said and added the scope of Rescue 1122 would also be enhanced to all the districts, talukas, and villages shortly.

The local bodies thanked the chief minister for listening to their grievances and issued orders for their redressal.