Toxic gas claims three lives

Three members of a family were killed due to toxic gas exhaustion from a dying factory near here on Thursday late night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Three members of a family were killed due to toxic gas exhaustion from a dying factory near here on Thursday late night.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place at Ayyub Colony, Jhang where Ashraf, his wife Rubina (40), daughter Khadija (9) died on the spot due to toxic gas exhaustion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has constituteda committee to probe the incident.