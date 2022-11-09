UrduPoint.com

Toxic Gas Leak Faints 9 People In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 10:07 PM

Toxic gas leak faints 9 people in Karachi

A poisonous gas leak fainted nine people in Karachi, a private news channel reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :A poisonous gas leak fainted nine people in Karachi, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Karachi's factory area which then led to nine people losing consciousness in the wake of the said incident.

The affected people were shifted to a nearby hospital where they are stated to be out of danger.

The affected people have been provided with medical aid, the hospital administration said.

