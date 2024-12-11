Open Menu

Toxic Liqour Claims 6 Lives In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Toxic Liqour claims 6 lives in Nawabshah

DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio has taken strict action on the deaths of 6 people due to consumption of local made raw alcohol on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) DIG Shaheed Benazirabad Range Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio has taken strict action on the deaths of 6 people due to consumption of local made raw alcohol on Monday.

According to the details, 6 people died due to consumption of raw alcohol in the limits of Panhal Khan Chandio police station of Benazirabad district.

The DIG took strict notice and issued orders to the SSP of the concerned district for early enquiry into the incidence Taking notice of which, SSP Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tanio has filed an FIR against SHO Panhal Khan Chandio Javed Iqbal Rajput and main accused persons Dilbar Khoso and Inayat Khoso.

The killed persons were identified as Balisher Brohi, Intizar Ali Jokhio, Mushtaq Jokhio, Mor Khoso, Abdul Salam Chandio and Ansar Ali Khoso.

On the other hand, SSP Shaheed Benazirabad took notice regarding the deaths of six people due to drinking raw alcoho in the limits of Panhal Khan Chandio police station.

After preliminary investigation SSP Shaheed Benazirabad registered an FIR against the accused selling alcohol, including the SHO of the concerned police station. SSP noticed that the deaths were occurred due to buying and selling of raw liquor and ice within the limits of police station.

APP/rzq /mwq

