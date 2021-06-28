Toxic liquor causes the death of two

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons were allegedly killed after drinking some toxic liquor in Alladhand area district Malakand on Sunday late night.

According to police, the both young men who had consumed toxic liquor were identified as Rooman and his friend Kamran were taken to DHQ Batkhela in precarious condition.

At the hospital Rooman died on Sunday morning while his friend Kamran breathed his last in late night hours.

Bodie were handed over to their heirs after medico legal procedure said police and added that investigating of incident had started