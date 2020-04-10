Toxic liquor claims eight lives in Lahore

Eight persons died after consuming toxic liquor here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Eight persons died after consuming toxic liquor here on Friday.

Police said that Allah Dittah masih, Yasar Masih, Haroon Masih, Nadeem Nazir Masih, Amer Masih, Natha Masih and Hameed Masih took liquor, due to which, their condition deteriorated. The victims were shifted to a local hospital where they died.

On information, DPO Okara Umer Saeed Malik launched a crackdown against the bootleggers. After a raid, the police arrested four accused identified as Nadeem Anwar Masih, Saleem Masih, Nadeem Bashir Masih and Muhammad Amjad and recovered 230 liter liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.