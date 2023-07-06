Toxic liquor claims four lives

Four people died after consuming toxic liquor in Bhikhi area, here on Thursday

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Four people died after consuming toxic liquor in Bhikhi area, here on Thursday.

According to police, Snawar, Shehzad, Gulfam and Goral consumed toxic liquor due to which their condition deteriorated and they all died after some time.

Taking strict action of the incident, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Murawat has suspended SHO Bhikhi Police Station Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Beat staff and Muharar.

Police have arrested bootlegger Maratab Masih soon after the incident and started further investigation.

The DPO told media that drug peddlers would be dealt with an iron hand, adding that the accused involved in this incident would be taken to task.