Toxic liquor claims life in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) -:A youth was killed after consuming toxic liquor in the area of Saddar police station.

According to police here on Monday,Bilal son of Iqbal,resident of chak No.228-RB consumed liquor which was toxic.He was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where he breathed his last.