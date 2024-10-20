Toxic liquor kills three in Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) At least three people were killed after consuming toxic liquor in a wedding in Nowshera district, police and hospital sources informed on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred in Toha area of Nizampur tehsil in Nowshera where three people died and three others hospitalized in critical condition after consuming toxic liquor during a wedding party.

Those who died were identified as Atif (25), resident of Kahu, Luqman (25), resident of Toha and Asif (25), resident of Attock.

Hospital sources said the condition of Altaf (55), resident of Kahu and Alamgir (32), resident of Khairabad was critical.