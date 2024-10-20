Toxic Liquor Kills Three In Nowshera
Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) At least three people were killed after consuming toxic liquor in a wedding in Nowshera district, police and hospital sources informed on Sunday.
Police said the incident occurred in Toha area of Nizampur tehsil in Nowshera where three people died and three others hospitalized in critical condition after consuming toxic liquor during a wedding party.
Those who died were identified as Atif (25), resident of Kahu, Luqman (25), resident of Toha and Asif (25), resident of Attock.
Hospital sources said the condition of Altaf (55), resident of Kahu and Alamgir (32), resident of Khairabad was critical.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth dies while doing a wheelie11 minutes ago
-
PMA expressed over polio cases11 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Ali Swati, a legacy of heroism and service11 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 95,000 cusecs water12 minutes ago
-
Meeting between Governor KP, UK's Education delegation held12 minutes ago
-
PHA provides 10 mowers to PHA12 minutes ago
-
Peace lamp sent to India from Gurdwara Baba Nanak12 minutes ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves draft of 26th Constitutional Amendment12 minutes ago
-
Three held with 12kg drugs22 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program22 minutes ago
-
Chefs play vital role in flavours: Governor22 minutes ago
-
Man gunned down in Karachi32 minutes ago