FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Balochni police claimed on Monday to have seized 540 liter toxic liquor with arresting a drug trafficker.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested notorious drug pusher Khalid while pushing narcotics.

The police recovered 540 liter toxic liquor from hispossession.

Further investigation was underway.