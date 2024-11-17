Toxic Smog: Over 5,000 Asthma Patients Reported In Lahore Hospitals Last Week
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Persistent toxic smog and air pollution in Lahore caused a significant increase in cough and breathing disorders, with hospitals in the city reporting over 5,000 asthma cases last week.
The surge in patients suffering from respiratory issues, skin problems, and eye irritation has overwhelmed medical facilities, despite the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the growing smog.
Major hospitals' sources say the majority of patients are suffering from difficulty in breathing, dry coughs, asthma difficulties, pneumonia, and chest infections, particularly among adults, children.
Many others have been affected by severe asthma, eye irritation and various skin diseases. Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions are also facing heightened risks due to the deteriorating air quality.
Mayo Hospital reported more than 1500 asthma cases last week, while Jinnah Hospital recorded around 1000 patients. Ganga Ram Hospital registered over 1000 cases, and Services Hospital and General Hospital each reported approximately 1500 patients.
Pulmonologists and other health experts while talking to APP said that smog and toxic air pollution had spiraled out of control, with large numbers of people seeking urgent medical treatment.
They urged citizens to minimize their travel and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health. They further suggested people to wear a mask as the unprecedented smog wave is triggering a surge in respiratory diseases and eye infections, while affecting millions.
