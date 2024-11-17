Open Menu

Toxic Smog: Over 5,000 Asthma Patients Reported In Lahore Hospitals Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Toxic smog: over 5,000 asthma patients reported in Lahore hospitals last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Persistent toxic smog and air pollution in Lahore caused a significant increase in cough and breathing disorders, with hospitals in the city reporting over 5,000 asthma cases last week.

The surge in patients suffering from respiratory issues, skin problems, and eye irritation has overwhelmed medical facilities, despite the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle the growing smog.

Major hospitals' sources say the majority of patients are suffering from difficulty in breathing, dry coughs, asthma difficulties, pneumonia, and chest infections, particularly among adults, children.

Many others have been affected by severe asthma, eye irritation and various skin diseases. Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions are also facing heightened risks due to the deteriorating air quality.

Mayo Hospital reported more than 1500 asthma cases last week, while Jinnah Hospital recorded around 1000 patients. Ganga Ram Hospital registered over 1000 cases, and Services Hospital and General Hospital each reported approximately 1500 patients.

Pulmonologists and other health experts while talking to APP said that smog and toxic air pollution had spiraled out of control, with large numbers of people seeking urgent medical treatment.

They urged citizens to minimize their travel and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health. They further suggested people to wear a mask as the unprecedented smog wave is triggering a surge in respiratory diseases and eye infections, while affecting millions.

Related Topics

Lahore From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 day ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 day ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan