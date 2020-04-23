Toxic wine kills six friends

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :At least six persons died after consuming "self-made" toxic wine in city police station limits here Thursday.

According to police spokesman that six friends – namely Khalid, Kahif, Emman, Nasir , Manzoor and Noona prepared wine at Khalid's house.

Later, they consumed the "self-made" wine and died there after vomiting.

The police said that the wine was toxic due to which all the six persons died after its consumption. The police have shifted the dead bodies to District Headquarter Teaching Hospital Sargodha for autopsy.

The doctors at the hospital also confirmed that the deaths occurred due to consumption of toxic wine. he added that DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar had taken the notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry.