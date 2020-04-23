Toxic wine kills two persons in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons Muhammad Asif and Shakeel Butt were killed after drinking toxic wine in Pasrur city here on Thursday

Police had arrested accused Abdul Saleem and registered a case against.

Further investigations were underway in this regard.