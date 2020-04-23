Toxic Wine Kills Two Persons In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons Muhammad Asif and Shakeel Butt were killed after drinking toxic wine in Pasrur city here on Thursday.
Police had arrested accused Abdul Saleem and registered a case against.
Further investigations were underway in this regard.