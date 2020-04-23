UrduPoint.com
Toxic Wine Kills Two Persons In Sialkot

Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Two persons Muhammad Asif and Shakeel Butt were killed after drinking toxic wine in Pasrur city here on Thursday.

Police had arrested accused Abdul Saleem and registered a case against.

Further investigations were underway in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

