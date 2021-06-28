Toy bomb kills boy in Neelum valley

An eight year old boy was killed and three others children including two female sustained injured when a toy bomb exploded in Kail area of Neelum Valley district on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :An eight year old boy was killed and three others children including two female sustained injured when a toy bomb exploded in Kail area of Neelum Valley district on Monday.

Police said district health officer Neelum told APP that four injured children were brought in the health facility by locals where one Ziad, son of Muhammad Rafi, scummed to injuries while three others Mavia and two girls Majida and Tehmina were admitted in the hospital.

The area is located near line of control.

Local people informed that one of the boy found a toy and brought it to the village where it was exploded causing the blast.