Toy guns banned in district Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration and Police under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) imposed ban on the sale, purchase and transportation of the plastic made toy guns in the district.

The violators will face action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), said an official handout issued here on Monday.

In a special message to the people, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Suleman has said that handing over such items bear negative impacts on the society. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration and police in the abolition of Kalashnikov culture.