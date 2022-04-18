UrduPoint.com

Toy Guns Banned In District Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Toy guns banned in district Kohat

The district administration and Police under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code (CrPC) imposed ban on the sale, purchase and transportation of the plastic made toy guns in the district

The violators will face action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), said an official handout issued here on Monday.

In a special message to the people, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Suleman has said that handing over such items bear negative impacts on the society. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration and police in the abolition of Kalashnikov culture.

