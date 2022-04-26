Toy-guns, firecrackers banned in Peshawar Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud, following demands of the general public, has imposed ban under Section 144 on toy-guns and firecrackers in all the five districts of the division on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioners of Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber have been directed to impose the order in their respective jurisdictions. It was said that sale of toy-guns and firecrackers on the occasion of Eid reaches its peak which besides creating provocations and negative effects on children, also causes injuries to children and damage to public property.

On the public demand, the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud directed the DCs concerned to implement the order and arrest those violating the ban.