Toy guns, firecrackers banned under Section 144

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The district administration has imposed a ban on toy guns under Section 144. warning of a strict action against violators.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, the ban covers toy guns and firecrackers to maintain law and order.

Violators will face legal action under Section 188.

The district administration has also decided to take strict action against those selling toy guns during Eid-ul-Fitr. The move aims to eliminate the toy gun culture for the sake of national security.

