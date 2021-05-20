UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toyota Company Keen To Start Hybrid Technology Manufacturing In Pakistan, PM Told

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

Toyota Company keen to start hybrid technology manufacturing in Pakistan, PM told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Toyota Motor Corporation Shinji Yanagi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Indus Motors Co. Ali Asghar Jamali called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was told that Toyota Company was keen to start local manufacturing of hybrid technology in Pakistan's auto industry.

He was also apprised of the growing confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan's Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) especially in auto industry due to the government's positive and business-friendly policies.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Company Government Industry Toyota

Recent Stories

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

31 minutes ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

1 hour ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.