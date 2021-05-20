Toyota Company keen to start hybrid technology manufacturing in Pakistan, PM told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman Toyota Motor Corporation Shinji Yanagi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Indus Motors Co. Ali Asghar Jamali called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was told that Toyota Company was keen to start local manufacturing of hybrid technology in Pakistan's auto industry.

He was also apprised of the growing confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan's Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) especially in auto industry due to the government's positive and business-friendly policies.

