UrduPoint.com

Toyota Motors To Invest $100 Mln For Hybrid Electric Vehicles Production In Pakistan: Prime Minister Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:07 AM

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Pakistan: Prime Minister told

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was apprised that Toyota Motors would invest a total of $100 million in Pakistan for local production of hybrid electric vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was apprised that Toyota Motors would invest a total of $100 million in Pakistan for local production of hybrid electric vehicles.

He termed the decision of Toyota Motors 'a significant step in combating climate change and creating vast employment opportunities in the country.' The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Toyota Indus Motors Company, Pakistan that called on him.

The meeting was attended by Toyota Motors Vice Chairman Shinji Yanagi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Asghar Jamali.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Energy Muhammad Hamad Azhar and other senior officials, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Stressing on the importance of technology transfer, the prime minister said that the government would extend all possible assistance for the production of quality vehicles at reasonable prices.

He directed the authorities concerned to get maximum share for Pakistan in the international auto export market.

The prime minister also appreciated the cooperation of Toyota Motors in bringing down the prices of their vehicles.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Company Vehicles Market Media All Government Toyota Share Million Employment

Recent Stories

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

2 hours ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

56 seconds ago
 Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence distri ..

Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence districts

58 seconds ago
 Fifty People Missing After 2 Ferries Collide in Ri ..

Fifty People Missing After 2 Ferries Collide in River in Northeastern India - Po ..

1 minute ago
 China to Provide Afghanistan With Humanitarian Aid ..

China to Provide Afghanistan With Humanitarian Aid Worth $30.9Mln - Foreign Mini ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.