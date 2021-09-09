Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Pakistan: Prime Minister told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was apprised that Toyota Motors would invest a total of $100 million in Pakistan for local production of hybrid electric vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday was apprised that Toyota Motors would invest a total of $100 million in Pakistan for local production of hybrid electric vehicles.

He termed the decision of Toyota Motors 'a significant step in combating climate change and creating vast employment opportunities in the country.' The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Toyota Indus Motors Company, Pakistan that called on him.

The meeting was attended by Toyota Motors Vice Chairman Shinji Yanagi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Asghar Jamali.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Energy Muhammad Hamad Azhar and other senior officials, PM office media wing said in a press release.

Stressing on the importance of technology transfer, the prime minister said that the government would extend all possible assistance for the production of quality vehicles at reasonable prices.

He directed the authorities concerned to get maximum share for Pakistan in the international auto export market.

The prime minister also appreciated the cooperation of Toyota Motors in bringing down the prices of their vehicles.