Toys Warehouse Catches Fire

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Toys warehouse catches fire

A warehouse stocked with plastic toys caught fire in Liaquat Colony area near Sattar Shah graveyard here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A warehouse stocked with plastic toys caught fire in Liaquat Colony area near Sattar Shah graveyard here on Tuesday.

An official of Rescue 1122 informed that a team of fire fighters was rushed to the site and they immediately extinguished the blazes.

He added that no harm to human life occurred in the incident.

According to him, as per the initial assessment the fire was caused by a short circuit.

The warehouse's owner claimed that toys worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt by the fire.

