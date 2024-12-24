Toys Warehouse Catches Fire
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM
A warehouse stocked with plastic toys caught fire in Liaquat Colony area near Sattar Shah graveyard here on Tuesday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A warehouse stocked with plastic toys caught fire in Liaquat Colony area near Sattar Shah graveyard here on Tuesday.
An official of Rescue 1122 informed that a team of fire fighters was rushed to the site and they immediately extinguished the blazes.
He added that no harm to human life occurred in the incident.
According to him, as per the initial assessment the fire was caused by a short circuit.
The warehouse's owner claimed that toys worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt by the fire.
Recent Stories
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees
Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston
Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city
UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway M66 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) ..6 minutes ago
-
MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation17 minutes ago
-
LESCO inducts children of deceased employees21 minutes ago
-
PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city26 minutes ago
-
Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars26 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager34 minutes ago
-
499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours34 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,069 complaints last day34 minutes ago
-
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi suggests reforms to uphold Quaid-e-Azam's vision34 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 6.028m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours43 minutes ago
-
PM extends Christmas greetings, highlights values of peace, brotherhood43 minutes ago