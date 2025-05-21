TP-1, TP-3 Recycled Water Projects Boost SITE Industrial Self-sufficiency
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 08:10 PM
The Site Association of Industry Karachi (SAI) has termed the TP-1 and TP-3 recycled water treatment plants as crucial projects to make the city's largest industrial area self-sufficient in water supply for industrial production
According to a news release on Wednesday, a high-level delegation including SAI President Ahmed Azeem Alvi, Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, and Kamran Arabi conducted an inspection visit to assess project progress.
They were joined by APTMA Zonal Chairman Anwar Aziz, Executive Committee members Ahmed Zulfiqar Chaudhry, Muhammad Kamran Lakhani, Muhammad Altaf Shaikhani, along with representatives from Pak Oasis and Techno Consult International.
At the TP-3 facility, officials briefed the delegation that the plant currently processes 35 million gallons of water daily, with treated water being safely discharged into the sea - an important milestone for environmental protection and sustainable industrial growth. The delegation unanimously endorsed Mayor Murtaza Wahab and WSC CEO Ahmed Ali Siddiqui's initiative to repurpose recycled water for industrial use, recognizing it as a visionary approach to ensure long-term water security for the SITE area.
The visit included a technical presentation on an innovative pilot project that converts treated industrial effluent into usable process water. Detailed discussions focused on implementation timelines, distribution logistics, and potential for scaling up the initiative.
SAI President Ahmed Azeem Alvi lauded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Mayor Wahab for their unwavering support and strategic leadership in making such initiatives a reality. He stated that their commitment to improving Karachi’s infrastructure and addressing industrial needs through sustainable solutions has been instrumental.
“The future of the SITE Industrial Area is bright,” Alvi said. “The recycled water project marks a new era of water security for our industries, paving the way for sustainable growth.”
