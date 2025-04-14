Open Menu

TPC's Meeting Held For Arresting Killer Soon

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM

TPC's meeting held for arresting killer soon

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A special meeting of the Togh Peace Committee (TPC) on Monday was held in Hujra Malik Mehboob Khan regarding the non-arrest of the killers of Taimur Khan.

Local dignitaries, Municipal Representatives, social figures, and heirs of Taimur Khan attended the meeting.

Expressing grief over the non-arrest of the killers, the participants urged the police to take effective measures to arrest the killers soon.

The participants decided to meet the Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, DIG, and DPO Kohat soon regarding the case, so that the people involved in the crime would be brought to justice soon.

APP/zaq/378

Recent Stories

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infin ..

Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to reg ..

Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10

13 hours ago
 Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

15 hours ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

15 hours ago
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

15 hours ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

16 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

16 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

16 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

17 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan