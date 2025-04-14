KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) A special meeting of the Togh Peace Committee (TPC) on Monday was held in Hujra Malik Mehboob Khan regarding the non-arrest of the killers of Taimur Khan.

Local dignitaries, Municipal Representatives, social figures, and heirs of Taimur Khan attended the meeting.

Expressing grief over the non-arrest of the killers, the participants urged the police to take effective measures to arrest the killers soon.

The participants decided to meet the Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam, DIG, and DPO Kohat soon regarding the case, so that the people involved in the crime would be brought to justice soon.

APP/zaq/378