Traces of theft go to UK: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABADM (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Firdous Ashiq Awan, assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information has said she accepts Shahid Khaqan Abbasi challenge as theft and highhandedness will not work and the plundered money will have to be returned now.She said in her tweet" this is first government which is bringing the thieves to task .

Theft and highhandedness will not work now.

The plundered money will have to be returned now. This is case of 220 million Pakistanis.She said " Shahid Khaqan Sahib: what Shahbaz Sharif says he does not practice.

He was to drag Zardari on roads but he embraced him. He announced to quit politics if a corruption of a penny is proved. He forgot the promise to change his name if load shedding is not eliminated within six months.She said traces of theft go to UK and more revelations have yet to be made.