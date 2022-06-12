'Track and Trace' system to monitor supply chain of tobacco industry mandatory: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Tax Commissioner Jehanzeb Mahmood stressed the dire need of a robust Track and Trace system to monitor the supply chain of the tobacco industry.

Speaking at a High Level Policy Dialogue organized by Social Protection Resource Centre (SPRC) here, he said that the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) needed support and capacity building to strengthen their enforcement measures. He also suggested the creation of a redemption fund on all tobacco industries on account of the serious harms caused by tobacco use.

The SPRC is a think tank dedicated to universalize social protection in Pakistan. The dialogue brought together senior policymakers and opinion leaders from the government, FBR, Tax experts, National Institute of Health, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences , Health Services academy, PIDE, Public Health, CTFK Partners, civil society and media representatives. Consensus was developed on practical and doable recommendations to balance the revenue, employment, and health considerations in case of taxation on cigarettes.

"Introduction of Sin Tax Reform Law in 2012 in Philippine resulted in three million less smokers in 2015 with the biggest decline in the poorest household," reiterated by former Special Assistant to the prime minister on health Dr Zafar Mirza.

Executive Director SPRC Dr. Razia Safdar commenced the session by highlighting the established harms of tobacco use and its wider socioeconomic impacts. She mentioned that out of the 182 parties to Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, only 38 countries worldwide, including Pakistan were working to reduce demand side along with other measures. Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK), set the scene by quoting the recent 'Tobacco Fact Sheet 2022 for Pakistan,' which analyzed and argued that since FED on cigarettes had not increased since July 2019, adjusting for inflation and income, cigarettes had become more affordable recently.

The sheet, he said, had also 'made a budget proposal to increase FED from Rs 33 to Rs 42.9 on inexpensive cigarettes and from Rs 104 to Rs 135.2 on the high priced cigarettes.' He quoted that 615 billion rupees were health costs of smoking related diseases while tax collected from the industry last year was only 134 billion rupees. He further added that it was imperative to enhance tobacco taxes since more than 60 percent of the population was under the age of 25 years and it was necessary to protect their health and productivity for the future.