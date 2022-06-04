UrduPoint.com

Track And Trace System To Monitor The Supply Chain Of Tobacco Industry Is Mandatory: Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Track and Trace system to monitor the supply chain of Tobacco industry is mandatory: Experts

Former Tax Commissioner Jehanzeb Mahmood highlighted the need of a robust Track and Trace system to monitor the supply chain of the Tobacco industry. He added that the FBR needs support and capacity building to strengthen their enforcement measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Tax Commissioner Jehanzeb Mahmood highlighted the need of a robust Track and Trace system to monitor the supply chain of the Tobacco industry. He added that the FBR needs support and capacity building to strengthen their enforcement measures. He also suggested the creation of a redemption fund on all Tobacco Industries on account of the serious harms caused by tobacco use.

He said this at High Level policy Dialogue organized by Social Protection Resource Centre (SPRC)Islamabad, here on Saturday.

SPRC is a think tank dedicated to the universalization of social protection in Pakistan. This dialogue brought together senior policymakers and opinion leaders from Government, FBR, Tax experts, National Institute of Health, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences , Health Services academy, PIDE, Public Health, CTFK Partners, civil society and media representatives. Consensus was developed on practical and doable recommendations to balance the revenue, employment, and health considerations in case of taxation on cigarettes.

"Introduction of Sin Tax Reform Law in 2012 in Philippine resulted in three million less smokers in 2015 with biggest decline in poorest household reiterated by the former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on health Dr. Zafar Mirza.

Executive Director, SPRC, Dr. Razia Safdar commenced the session by highlighting the established harms of Tobacco use and its wider socioeconomic impacts. She mentioned about out 182 Framework Convention on Tobacco Control parties only 38 countries worldwide, including Pakistan were working to reduce demand side along with other measures. Mr. Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK) set the scene by quoting the recent 'Tobacco Fact Sheet 2022 for Pakistan' which analyzed and argued that since FED on cigarettes has not increased since July 2019, adjusting for inflation and income, cigarettes have become more affordable today.

The sheet, he said, has also 'made a budget proposal to increase FED from Rs33 to Rs42.9 on inexpensive cigarettes and from Rs104 to Rs135.2 on the high price tier'. He quoted that 615 billion rupees were health costs of smoking related diseases while tax collected from industry in last year is only 134 billion rupees. He further added that it was imperative to enhance tobacco taxes since more than 60 % of our population is under 25 years of age and it is necessary to preserve their health and productivity for the future.

Meanwhile, Dr. Zafar Mirza also reminded the participants that smoking rates are going up in Pakistan, most disturbingly among children and women. He showed his concern over the progress and legitimacy being provided to tobacco industry.

He further highlighted about positive achievements like the ban on advertisement which was implemented effectively, but he also urged the authorities to levy taxes around 45 % to 70% benchmark as there was still which a lot needs to be done in this regard.

He added that analysis show that increasing tobacco prices by 10% decreases tobacco consumption by about 5%.

Mr. Tariq Iqbal Burki Secretary Law and Clarification, Federal board of Revenue, commented about the taxation regime and how taxes are imposed on different forms of tobacco. He added that there is a 17% sales tax on non-manufactured tobacco and the FED is 10 Rs/kg. Apart from the local production other elements such as e-liquids(electric cigarette kits) are also under taxation with 17% sales tax and FED of Rs10/ml.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Budget Civil Society Progress Price Tank July Women FBR 2015 2019 Media All From Government Industry Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Kazakh President Issues Order to Investigate Death ..

Kazakh President Issues Order to Investigate Deaths in Army

22 seconds ago
 AJK PM inaugurates industrial unit in Budhyara tow ..

AJK PM inaugurates industrial unit in Budhyara town

1 minute ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 1st ODI scoreboard ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 1st ODI scoreboard

1 minute ago
 GDP growth for FY23 set at 5pc, PSDP outlay at Rs ..

GDP growth for FY23 set at 5pc, PSDP outlay at Rs 800 bn

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Iga Swiatek factfile

Tennis: Iga Swiatek factfile

1 minute ago
 Taller people more at risk of skin infections, ner ..

Taller people more at risk of skin infections, nerve disorders: Study

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.