Track and Trace system to monitor the supply chain of Tobacco industry is mandatory: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Former Tax Commissioner Jehanzeb Mahmood highlighted the need of a robust Track and Trace system to monitor the supply chain of the Tobacco industry. He added that the FBR needs support and capacity building to strengthen their enforcement measures. He also suggested the creation of a redemption fund on all Tobacco Industries on account of the serious harms caused by tobacco use.

He said this at High Level policy Dialogue organized by Social Protection Resource Centre (SPRC)Islamabad, here on Saturday.

SPRC is a think tank dedicated to the universalization of social protection in Pakistan. This dialogue brought together senior policymakers and opinion leaders from Government, FBR, Tax experts, National Institute of Health, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences , Health Services academy, PIDE, Public Health, CTFK Partners, civil society and media representatives. Consensus was developed on practical and doable recommendations to balance the revenue, employment, and health considerations in case of taxation on cigarettes.

"Introduction of Sin Tax Reform Law in 2012 in Philippine resulted in three million less smokers in 2015 with biggest decline in poorest household reiterated by the former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on health Dr. Zafar Mirza.

Executive Director, SPRC, Dr. Razia Safdar commenced the session by highlighting the established harms of Tobacco use and its wider socioeconomic impacts. She mentioned about out 182 Framework Convention on Tobacco Control parties only 38 countries worldwide, including Pakistan were working to reduce demand side along with other measures. Mr. Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK) set the scene by quoting the recent 'Tobacco Fact Sheet 2022 for Pakistan' which analyzed and argued that since FED on cigarettes has not increased since July 2019, adjusting for inflation and income, cigarettes have become more affordable today.

The sheet, he said, has also 'made a budget proposal to increase FED from Rs33 to Rs42.9 on inexpensive cigarettes and from Rs104 to Rs135.2 on the high price tier'. He quoted that 615 billion rupees were health costs of smoking related diseases while tax collected from industry in last year is only 134 billion rupees. He further added that it was imperative to enhance tobacco taxes since more than 60 % of our population is under 25 years of age and it is necessary to preserve their health and productivity for the future.

Meanwhile, Dr. Zafar Mirza also reminded the participants that smoking rates are going up in Pakistan, most disturbingly among children and women. He showed his concern over the progress and legitimacy being provided to tobacco industry.

He further highlighted about positive achievements like the ban on advertisement which was implemented effectively, but he also urged the authorities to levy taxes around 45 % to 70% benchmark as there was still which a lot needs to be done in this regard.

He added that analysis show that increasing tobacco prices by 10% decreases tobacco consumption by about 5%.

Mr. Tariq Iqbal Burki Secretary Law and Clarification, Federal board of Revenue, commented about the taxation regime and how taxes are imposed on different forms of tobacco. He added that there is a 17% sales tax on non-manufactured tobacco and the FED is 10 Rs/kg. Apart from the local production other elements such as e-liquids(electric cigarette kits) are also under taxation with 17% sales tax and FED of Rs10/ml.