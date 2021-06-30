Track & trace system to help broaden tax network: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday said that track and trace system would help broaden tax network in the country.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said, the government have collected data from national data base and registration authority and other sources to bring non-taxpayers into tax net.

A comprehensive strategy would also be adopted to create awareness among customers for significance of collecting receipt from shopkeepers, he revealed.

The shopkeepers are getting taxes from customers on all products but they are not paying proper taxes to government, he said.

Commenting on tariff increase issue, he said it is not a sensible way to enhance power tariff for generating revenue.

He made it clear that at the moment, the incumbent government is not willing to change power tariff.

"We are focusing on achieving sustainable growth to strengthen economy, " he said. The government has invested a heavy amount on agriculture, and industrial sectors to improve growth rate, the minister said.

About pressure of international monetary fund (IMF), he said we had to approach IMF because of some reasons but demand of increasing power tariff could not be fulfilled.

Replying to a question about issues being faced by the government, he said all out efforts are being made to overcome capacity payments.

To another question regarding defense budget, he said we will make all possible measures to fulfill the requirements of defense.