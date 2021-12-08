Track & traces system bringing positive results in eliminating sugar hoarding: Director FBR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Director Intelligence and Investigation Federal board of Revenue Dr. Abdul Rehman Rind has informed that track and traces system was bringing positive results in eliminating hoarding of sugar and soon this menace will be uprooted by the FBR.

The which inaugurated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 25, 2021 has also been launched in Hyderabad, he informed while addressing an awareness session on track and traces system held at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here on Wednesday.

Under this system, he informed that QR code is being tagged on sugar bags at sugar mills and the quantity record is being maintained. The tagging of barcode will eliminate the menace of hoarding at the one hand while the other hand, it will bring complete record of the sugar production quantity as well as income and the sugar mill owners will start paying the actual tax, he added.

He advised to all distributers and the industrialists who are using sugar as raw material for their products to use only such sugar bags which have QR Code stickers in order to avert loss to their business dealings.

If the teams found sugar bags without code, legal action will be taken against the faulty distributers, he maintained.

The President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon in his welcome address appreciated the track and traces system and added that it will help in overcoming the artificial sugar crisis in the country.

The Director also answered the questions raised by the HCSTSI members including Convener FBR Sub-Committee Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, Ex-Presidents Saleemuddin Qureshi, Daulat Ram Lohana, Muhammad Farooq Shekhani and Muhammad Akram Ansari who also appreciated the FBR efforts and suggested to establish a complaint centre where the complaints could be registered against without QR Code sugar bags.

Among others, MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon, Vice President Masroor Iqbal, members executive committee and conveners of different HCSTSI sub-committee were also attended the awareness session.