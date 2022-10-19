UrduPoint.com

Tracker System Installed In MWMC's Vehicles

Published October 19, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has completed the installation of tracker system in all its vehicles in order the monitor the location and movement of the vehicle on Wednesday.

According to official spokesman, it was ensured that no vehicle would remain out of sight of the company in terms of location and movement. He said live monitoring of vehicles through the portal was started at the company Head Office.

Meanwhile, CEO MWMC Mohammad Farooq Dogar visited IT department in this regard. He reviewed working of the portal and also checked complaint cell. Manager MIS Imran Khan gave a briefing about Tracker and Complaint System.

Farooq Dogar said, on the occasion, that machinery supervisor of each zone would be responsible for correct utilization of the machinery.

Strict action would be taken against concerned drivers for violating the company's instructions, he added.

He directed that no machinery would be parked in the field during duty hours.

He said a daily report would be prepared and submitted to him about those who found violating SOPs regarding use of machinery. He further said that all officials of the IT department would be trained to use tracker portal efficiently.

Moreover, it was decided that complaint to be received on helpline 1139 or through social media about cleanliness would be resolved within 24 hours.

