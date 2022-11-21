UrduPoint.com

Tracker System Installed In MWMC's Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has completed the installation of a tracker system in all its vehicles.

According to an official spokesman, it was ensured that no vehicle would remain out of sight of the company either location and movement to any desired destination.

He said live monitoring of vehicles through the portal was started at the company Head Office.

Meanwhile, CEO MWMC Mohammad Farooq Dogar visited IT department in this regard. He reviewed the working of the portal and also checked the complaint cell. Manager MIS Imran Khan gave a briefing about Tracker and Complaint System.

Farooq Dogar said, on the occasion, that the machinery supervisor of each zone would be responsible for the correct utilization of the machinery.

Strict action would be taken against concerned drivers for violating the company's instructions, he added.

He directed that no machinery would be parked in the field during duty hours. A daily report would be prepared and submitted to him about those who were found violating SOPs regarding use of machinery, he added.

Dogar said that all officials of the IT department would be trained to use the tracker portal efficiently. Moreover, it was decided that complaints to be received on helpline 1139 or through social media cleanliness would be resolved within 24 hours.

More Stories From Pakistan

