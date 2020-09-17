UrduPoint.com
Tracking System To Be Installed In All Official Vehicles In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:51 PM

Tracking system to be installed in all official vehicles in Balochistan

The Balochistan government has decided to install the tracking system in all official vehicles across the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Balochistan government has decided to install the tracking system in all official vehicles across the province.

As per official letter dispatched by the Services and General Administrative Department, it was asked to the provincial government, all administrative secretaries and divisional commissioners to ensure installation of tracking system in all official vehicle.

More Stories From Pakistan

