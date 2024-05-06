- Home
- Tractor and thresher owners refuse to reduce hourly charges despite decrease in diesel prices
Tractor And Thresher Owners Refuse To Reduce Hourly Charges Despite Decrease In Diesel Prices
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Tractor and wheat thresher owners of the Hazara division on Monday stood firm in their decision to maintain high hourly charges, despite issuance of hourly rate list from district administrations to reduce rates in line with decreased diesel prices.
Following the issuance of rate lists by local authorities, it was expected that owners would adjust their charges accordingly. However, owners continue to charge between 4500 to 5000 rupees per hour for thrashing, while for plowing services, the rate remains at 4000 rupees per hour.
Farmers in the region are facing significant distress as they grapple with the aftermath of unexpected heavy rains, which have devastated standing crops. With more rain forecasted, the situation is becoming increasingly dire for agricultural communities.
The refusal of tractor and thresher owners to lower their rates has added to the financial burden on farmers, who are already struggling with high expenses for fertilizers, seeds, and medicines. Many farmers rely on these services to salvage what remains of their crops after the damage caused by inclement weather.
